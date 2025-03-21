Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,485,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 938,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after buying an additional 137,364 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 876,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 100,602 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,089,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 676,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares during the period.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LGOV stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $23.64.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

