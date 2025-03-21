First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,301,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,987,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,717 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,719,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,398,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,702,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,873,000 after acquiring an additional 610,079 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

