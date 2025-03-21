Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 1,302 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $82.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

