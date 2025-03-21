Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,792 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,213,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,005 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,205,000 after purchasing an additional 905,328 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after purchasing an additional 778,919 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 262.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,060,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,413,000 after purchasing an additional 767,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $55.64 and a one year high of $107.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 42.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

