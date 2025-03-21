Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after purchasing an additional 536,610 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 893,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,032,000 after purchasing an additional 58,066 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

