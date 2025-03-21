Natixis Advisors LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

