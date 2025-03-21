Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $8,118,000. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 60,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.25%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

