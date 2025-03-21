Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.45% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Get First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF alerts:

First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FTCB opened at $21.05 on Friday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

About First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.