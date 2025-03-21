Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 24,820 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,820 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AerCap were worth $39,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AerCap Increases Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AerCap’s payout ratio is 9.99%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Susquehanna raised their target price on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AerCap

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.