Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.4 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance
Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$3.93 on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.91 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.33.
About Cathedral Energy Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cathedral Energy Services
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.