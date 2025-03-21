Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Short Interest Update

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.4 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Performance

Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$3.93 on Friday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.91 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.33.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

