Fiduciary Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in General Electric by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

GE stock opened at $203.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

