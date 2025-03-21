Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.0 days.

Eutelsat Group Trading Down 13.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

