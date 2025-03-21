Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Short Interest Up 18.2% in February

Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 49,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73.0 days.
Eutelsat Group Trading Down 13.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUTLF opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Eutelsat Group has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.
About Eutelsat Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eutelsat Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.