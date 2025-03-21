Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Short Interest Update

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:PRM opened at $9.31 on Friday. Perimeter Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $2,292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,142.42. The trade was a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRM. Pennant Select LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 41.6% during the third quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 305.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 155,899 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 2,993.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 297,487 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

