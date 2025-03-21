Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 675 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 765,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 615,076 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after buying an additional 492,160 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after buying an additional 200,819 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 139,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 118,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 246.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

