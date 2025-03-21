Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,291 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Acas LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $2,041,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KAPR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.