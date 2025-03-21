Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,335,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

LRGE opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Increases Dividend

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.1317 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.