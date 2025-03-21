Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NGG

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.