Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,612,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 354.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 41,807 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 134,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 32,404 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

