Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,648,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after buying an additional 714,940 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,103,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 68,738 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,800. This trade represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.