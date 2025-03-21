Fiduciary Group LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $378.14 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.06. The company has a market capitalization of $374.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

