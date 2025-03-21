Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $4.03 Million in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BEAGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,032,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Bold Eagle Acquisition stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a finance, insurance, and real estate company in the Trading industry.

