Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $27,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 682,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,307,000 after buying an additional 57,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MANH stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.10 and a 52 week high of $312.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.