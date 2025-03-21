Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.