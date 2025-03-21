Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $108.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.35 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

