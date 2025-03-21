Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIDI stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a high-dividend, multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets ex-US. FIDI was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

