Immunome’s (IMNM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMNM. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Immunome from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Immunome alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMNM

Immunome Stock Up 1.1 %

IMNM opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.93. Immunome has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 3,014.59% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. On average, analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunome news, CEO Clay B. Siegall bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,679. This represents a 28.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Immunome by 786,700.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Immunome by 482.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.