Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $31,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

NYSE:AWK opened at $141.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

