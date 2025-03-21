Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $33,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,352,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,123,000 after acquiring an additional 197,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,272,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $5,137,620.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,537,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,741,751.02. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,094,370 shares of company stock worth $294,900,910. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

