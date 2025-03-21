iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Cut by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,838,000 after acquiring an additional 173,058 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

