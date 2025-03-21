Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). In a filing disclosed on March 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Digital Realty Trust stock on March 17th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/17/2025.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoma Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.95.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

