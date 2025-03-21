Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 792 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total value of $115,663.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,748.76. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $7,694,633.76.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,335 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $719,046.45.

On Friday, January 31st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,886 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total transaction of $333,067.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,442 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total transaction of $233,416.54.

On Friday, January 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 946 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.98, for a total transaction of $162,693.08.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,931 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $4,277,837.07.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 1.80.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.91 million. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Natera by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Natera by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

