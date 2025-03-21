Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Buys 47,749 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 47,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$127,728.58 ($80,332.44).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 30th, Raphael Lamm sold 61,891 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.87 ($1.81), for a total value of A$177,689.06 ($111,754.13).
L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.09.
L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend
About L1 Long Short Fund
L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.
