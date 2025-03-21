Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,570,000 after acquiring an additional 140,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 728,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,629,000 after acquiring an additional 86,746 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 559,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,316,000 after acquiring an additional 92,192 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth $59,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 4,115 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $352,737.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,509 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,791.48. The trade was a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,250.80. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WK opened at $88.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.76. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

