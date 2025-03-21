Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 188,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 71,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

NYSE AMG opened at $169.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.10. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.13 and a 1-year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

