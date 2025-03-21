Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $11,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BROS. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Dutch Bros by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,478,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,913 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 782,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 9.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $65.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

