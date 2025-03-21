Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305.80 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 306.30 ($3.97), with a volume of 493486438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310 ($4.02).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLEN. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.22) to GBX 440 ($5.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.09) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.22) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Glencore in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.93) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 476.43 ($6.18).

Get Glencore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Glencore

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 341.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 372.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.53 billion, a PE ratio of -85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently -280.06%.

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.