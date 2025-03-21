Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Up 26.5% – Should You Buy?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. 189,360 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 116,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Trigon Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

