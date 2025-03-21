MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 4117857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

