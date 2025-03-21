Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,136 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.94 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

