Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) CTO Sells $275,871.96 in Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 31,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $275,871.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,215.84. The trade was a 26.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seshu Tyagarajan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Candel Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Seshu Tyagarajan sold 14,322 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $103,404.84.

Candel Therapeutics Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $267.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Candel Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Candel Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Candel Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.