Samuel Kintz Sells 12,500 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $260,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,865.36. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

ELVN stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,176,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.