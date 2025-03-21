Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) COO Nicholas Konat Sells 8,755 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) COO Nicholas Konat sold 8,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $1,203,112.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,845 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,579.90. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance
NASDAQ SFM opened at $139.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.24.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
