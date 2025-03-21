Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Update

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Finward Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FNWD

Finward Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Finward Bancorp stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. Finward Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $123.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.31. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Finward Bancorp

In related news, Director Carolyn M. Burke acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,800. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Youman acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $38,864.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,178.48. The trade was a 6.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,472 shares of company stock worth $174,563. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finward Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,175,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.