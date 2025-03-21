Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $586,172.85 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $586,172.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 616,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,998,765.38. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00.
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91.
Snowflake Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.23 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on SNOW
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snowflake
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.