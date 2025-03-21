Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $586,172.85 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $586,172.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 616,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,998,765.38. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total value of $100,859.40.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $2,576,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total value of $2,797,500.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Christian Kleinerman sold 861 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total value of $142,331.91.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.23 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Snowflake from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

