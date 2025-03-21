Neeraj Agrawal Sells 26,053 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.87 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

