Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) CEO Sells $220,920.00 in Stock

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $220,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,460.40. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dale Richard Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Dale Richard Foster sold 7,500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $929,400.00.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

CLMB opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79. The firm has a market cap of $533.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 138,542.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

