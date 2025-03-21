NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) COO Andrew Micallef Sells 1,000 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
Shares of NXPI opened at $202.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.45. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $198.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
