Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Price

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EXC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Exelon has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

