Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,949,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 171.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

