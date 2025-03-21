Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $187.83.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

